Hospitality Health ER-Tyler to award $5,000 scholarships to students ages 17-21

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hospitality Health ER in Tyler joined KETK to announce they will be giving away five $1000 scholarships to any students aged 17 to 21 within 30 miles of Tyler.

Any student enrolled in a college, university, vocational school or technical school can apply by June 15.

“We wanted to give scholarships to help people get a leg up to help them with whatever career path they choose,” Starla Bickerstaff, the marketing director for the Hospitality Health ER said. “Education and training is important for a solid work force good industries and it’s important to keep our economy stable.”

Hospitality ER wanted to give back to the community after the support they’ve had for the past five years for their facilities in both Tyler and Longview.

To apply, people can go to Hospitality Health ER’s website and go to the scholarship page. Applicants will need to submit a three to five minute video and talk about why they want the scholarship, where they want to go and some of the obstacles they have overcome the past year.

Announcements of the winners will be made of July 1.