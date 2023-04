ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The House of Compassion of Lufkin is one of the 25 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The organization’s mission statement is to serve the short-term physical needs of our Lufkin neighbors in crisis due to loss of housing or basic provision.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page here.