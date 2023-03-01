This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Shelly Smith with Buckner Children and Family Services joined East Texas Live to share how they help the families of East Texas.

“The mission of Buckner is to follow the example of Jesus by serving vulnerable families, children and seniors. We believe that children belong in homes and that we want to provide the resources to keep children in their homes and make them sustainable,” Smith said.

Smith shared multiple programs that they offer that help sustain families at all stages of life whether they are families that have kids from ages 1-5 or kids leaving for college.

You can get more information on those programs by watching the video above or visiting their website.