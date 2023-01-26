TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Mechele Mills, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the 2023 tax scam season, and how people can prevent being scammed out of their money.

Mills said scammers will typically call and say they are with the IRS or contact people to say they have overpaid their taxes and steal information. The best way to prevent scammers from filing with your information, according to Mills, is to file your taxes as soon as possible.

