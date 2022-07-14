TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Coleman Swierc from the Better Business Bureau stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss ways you can handle your Amazon Prime Day returns.

Amazon held its annual “Prime Day” Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a large influx of orders from buyers across the country. Swierc and the Better Business Bureau want to share how customers can get the most bang for their buck when returning items they may not want anymore or that came damaged.

Swierc said that one of the most important things to to do is to read the return policy. He said Amazon’s official return policy gives customers a 30-day window, but that there are certain products from vendors on Amazon that have their own return policies, meaning that it is crucial for customers to read these policies before or immediately after buying a product.

Some other tips on getting hassle free returns include:

Read the product warranty

Monitor the return clock

Understand the return shipping fees

Always use a credit card

For more information, visit bbb.org.