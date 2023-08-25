Many cities have a museum appealing to children, and in Tyler that’s the Discovery Science Place. My kids and their friends love it so much it’s a common setting for birthday parties.

That has to make parents happy to see their kids interested in something educational for five seconds instead of playing Minecraft, or even worse watching goofballs play Minecraft on Youtube.

They love the hurricane wind simulator, they love the Brookshires exhibit, they are probably going to love the new exhibits from Southside Bank that just opened. But as I accompany my kiddos through a sea of munchkins going beserk through the various activities, I can’t help but think of some great additions.

The question you need to ask before coming up with the next great genius exhibit at your local childrens museum: what do kids today need to know about the world around them, and more importantly what do they need to know about history.

So I don’t care who takes the ball and runs with it, I’m giving out some genius advice for any childrens museum who wants to score huge with children and parents in East Texas… so whether it’s the Discover Science Center, Longview World of Wonders, or the Curious Museum in Palestine listen up: I would start a 90s exhibit.

Imagine walking through this exhibit with me. You would start by walking past a payphone in front of a Blockbuster Video. Children can pick up to the payphone and hear for the first time in their entire lives: A DIAL TONE. You can have the exhibit explain to them two foreign concepts: paying a quarter for a phone call, or making a collect call. My kids are all in grade school, and none of them have heard a dial tone, nor made a collect call. Showing my children an answering machine would be like handing a caveman a graphing calculator.

As you continue through the exhibit, kids will be exposed to other technologies from the ancient past like beepers, a paper map. They can watch a demonstration on how to program a VCR, or log into AOL with a squealing 56k modem.

There’s plenty of merchandising opportunities to be had as well. For birthday party favors, you could hand out souvenier cassette tapes, or maybe a personalized floppy disk. The snack bar could get involved on the fun with Crystal Pepsi, or for the adult version – Zima.

East Texas childrens museums: listen up! This is a guaranteed winning idea, so get on it. For anyone who takes me up on this idea, I will bring East Texas Live there and promote the snot out of it for you. It’s time to enshrine the greatness of the 1990s for all future generations to enjoy.