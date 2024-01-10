TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two German Shepherds saved from a reported animal cruelty case in Smith County could be euthanized Wednesday if help doesn’t arrive in time.

Kat Lloyd with Paw Pals TV LLC, said neighbors noticed the two German Shepherds, Ruger and Sozen, began to look unhealthy last year. Sozen started to lose hair and Ruger showed signs of possible infection.

“They were both starving, they were eating rocks, they were eating dirt,” Lloyd said. “Somebody called Smith County, and they went out there and they seized them and they got them. That was back on Aug. 2.”

LLoyd said the dogs have until Wednesday at 5 p.m. to get rescued or adopted or else they will be put down due to lack of space. Anyone interested in adopting them can call or email the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter.