TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Travis Gladhill, the executive director of CampV, came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about how East Texans can support veterans on East Texas Giving Day.

CampV is a multipurpose facility to help the needs of veterans and their families throughout East Texas.

The non-profit is one of several organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day.

To find out how you can support CampV, watch the video above and click here to learn more.