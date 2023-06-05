TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Trey Hunt with Hunt Homes stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the 70th annual Parade of Homes that started over the weekend.

“We hope the Parade sparks ideas and provides a familiar tradition to enjoy with family and friends,” said Libby Simmons, executive vice president of the Tyler Area Builders Association.

The parade is hosted by the Tyler Area Builders Association until June 11. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for children and part of the proceeds will benefit Kingdom Life Academy, North Tyler Academy, Hospice of East Texas’ Pediatric Hospice Care and Children’s Grief Support Services.

For more information visit Tyler Area Builders online.