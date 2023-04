WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Shavon Duffey with Helping Young People Excel (HYPE) stopped by East Texas Live to talk about their part in East Texas Giving Day.

This is HYPE Wood County’s first Giving Day, though they’ve been around 23 years. They help high schoolers and young adults to create positive outlets for academic success and teach them to be upstanding citizens outside of high school.

Visit HYPEWinnsboro.org for more information.