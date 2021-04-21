ICEE Success Foundation needs your donations to continue enriching the lives of students

ICEE Success Foundation was founded in 2009 to develop qualities in students by integrating the arts with other disciplines in K-12 and out-of-school settings.
They accomplish much of its work through partner collaborations. and provide research-based, cutting-edge in-school and out-of-school (after-school, camps, etc.) programming for K12-aged students that promotes engagement, learning, and important innovative thinking skills that will serve them their entire lives.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.
Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.
To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.
The 32 counties served by ETCF include:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Lamar
- Leon
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
