LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the second year, Impact Motivational Conference will allow people to come out and get motivated and encouraged.

There will be motivational speakers, live music, light food and wine at the event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m. at Infinity Event Center in Longview across from Papacita’s.

Entrepreneur and motivational speaker LaNese Brown said she wanted to create a comfortable space where people could still enjoy themselves while getting motivated.

“Impact Motivational Conference is a conference that I put together to basically just motivate and empower the people and create a safe place for people to come get energized and motivated,” Brown said.

Anyone who needs a boost is encouraged to attend the conference. Speakers include LaRoy “Street Poet” Hall and Reggie Dewayne. There will be a performance by Delishia J as well.

General admission is $25. You can learn more and buy tickets online at this link.