TRINIDAD, Texas (KETK) – In His Hands Children’s Home is one of the 13 non-profit organizations from Henderson County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to provide children a safe environment to live, to be encouraged, to heal, to grow, to learn life skills and to for us to share the love of Jesus.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.