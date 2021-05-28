Integrative Health Matters explains how medical weight loss works

Integrative Health Matters is a functional medicine clinic comprised of medical doctors, nurse practitioners and health coaches.

They came to our studio on Friday to share what medical weight loss looks like and what you need to know about before considering it.

The providers at Integrative Health Matters focus on the root cause of your symptoms. Paired with some conventional medicine, they use specialized tests and extensive study of your entire health history to get to the root-cause of why you are experiencing symptoms.

Instead of prescribing a medication to treat solely your symptoms, they use a personalized treatment plan to heal your whole body through a variety of holistic approaches to address the root cause issue which aims to resolve your symptoms and heal your entire body.

