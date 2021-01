Integrative Health Matters: True health and wellness in 2021

If you’re New Year’s Resolution isn’t going well and you need some help or you are looking to get in shape or lose some extra pounds. Integrative Health Matters joins us to tell us about how they can help you achieve true health and wellness in 2021 along with whole-body wellness.

Integrative Health Matters is a functional medicine clinic comprised of medical doctors, nurse practitioners and health coaches. The providers at Integrative Health Matters focus on the root cause of your symptoms. Paired with some conventional medicine, they use specialized tests and extensive study of your entire health history to get to the root-cause of why you are experiencing symptoms. Instead of prescribing a medication to treat solely your symptoms, they use a personalized treatment plan to heal your whole body through a variety of holistic approaches to address the root cause issue which aims to resolve your symptoms and heal your entire body.

For more information please go to: https://ihm.life/