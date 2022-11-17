**This post is sponsored content.

HARLETON, Texas (KETK) – J-Star Ministries is a non-profit organization out of Longview and stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the services they provide and the honor recently given to them by Sloan Law Firm.

J-Star Ministries stands for Johnson’s Success Through Attitude and Respect.

They do several different things for the community, such as: working with schools and students for disater relief, provide free produce, grief counseling, among others.

To learn more about their organization, check out their Facebook page here.