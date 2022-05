*This post is sponsored*

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jackson Foltyn, world-renowned entertainer and business mogul came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about giving your mother a special gift for mothers day.

Jackson’s Cozy Theatre held a mother’s day giveaway.

The winner of the giveaway was Salana Campbell of Lindale.

For more information about Jackson’s Cozy Theatre watch the video above and go to jackfoltyn.com.