*This content was sponsored.

(KETK) – Jackson Foltyn, with Jackson’s Cozy Theatre in Gladewater visited East Texas Live to talk about their upcoming shows.

The theatre opened in 1938. Foltyn purchased the theatre because he liked Gladewater.

He also has a daughter with autism, and the performance hall will have an autism awareness charity event in July. All proceeds will benefit people with autism.

From April 22-30, Love Letters the play will be put on at the theatre, and there will be a Mother’s Day Concert on May 6-7.

For more information about the theatre, click here.