TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Kathleen Stanfill and Cassie Devillier dropped into East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Downtown Street Festival.

The festival is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22, in commemoration of the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Jacksonville.

The festivities will include activities for everyone like local music, rides, food, a pumpkin patch and a grand finale laser light show.

Visit the City of Jacksonville’s Sesquicentennial Celebration webpage.