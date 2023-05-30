TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville’s 39th annual Tomato Fest is approaching, and a weeks worth of events are helping kick it off.

Tomato Fest co-chair Duane Weatherford and Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce Chairman Elect of the Board Dillon Rodriguez stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the week of festivities leading up to the June 10 festival.

This year boasts a record number of shopping, non-profit, produce, information and food vendors.

For a full list of events– which include a fishing tournament, talent contest, salsa competition, car show and more– visit their website.