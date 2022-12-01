JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Barry Lofquist joined East Texas Live to promote Jacksonville’s 6th annual Jingle Jog 5k fun run.

Jingle Jog is a 5k fun run for every one no matter your skill level or age and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m.

The run is sponsored by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals with others below:

Chick-fil-A will serve breakfast

Super 1 Foods is providing bananas and water for the runners

Raising Canes are doing giveaways for the Jingle Jog swag bags

This is the premiere fundraising event for the Rotary Club of Jacksonville as it helps fund scholarships for Jacksonville seniors.

Lofquist said that they are encouraging runners to dress festive in their best Santa hats, reindeer ears and crazy socks.

Weather permitting, the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus, will fly in via helicopter to greet and take photos with everyone at the event.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.