NOTE: This is sponsored content.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Barry Lofquist, an Administrator with CHRISTUS Mother Frances, stopped by East Texas Live to talk about Jacksonville’s upcoming Tomato Fest.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. A record number of 340 vendors will be there, and they are expecting roughly 10,000 people to be in attendance. In the week leading up to the Festival, there will be lots of activities for people, including a fishing tournament, Mr. and Miss Tomato Fest Pageant, a dodgeball tournament and more.

For more information and a full list of events, visit their website.