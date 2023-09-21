NOTE: This satire reflects the thoughts of James Parker

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – The little community on Lake Palestine known as Coffee City has been getting way too much attention lately for all the wrong reasons. For many people on the lake, it’s their little village close to home. For many others in southwest Smith County, it’s the nearest liquor store. But now, Coffee City’s pristine image as a comfy little lake town has been overshadowed by the embarrassing corruption of its police department.

According to reports from the media, the police chief was exploiting his position with other questionable cops to run a private security racket in Houston. He got busted for being a butthead to a Houston-area Constable, and the whole police department has been blown out, including Police Chief Corruptillo himself. It was a sad day for a great town that deserves better.

That’s why I’m throwing my hat in the ring to be the next Police Chief of Coffee City. I believe a have the platform that could return Coffee City to it’s rightful glory.

FIRST: Instead of a 50 man police force, I propose we put a ring doorbell on the Fat Dog liquor store to monitor everyone coming through town.

For economic development, I’m developing a celebration of the unique Coffee City charm. Noonday has the Onion Festival: the Storage Unit Festival.

And for my final proposal, I will promise to rebuild the legendary Coffee Landing with an exact replica of its epic buffet item-for-item… everything from the fried alligator to the hush puppies. The only difference is: the new Coffee Landing will have an industrial strength fire suppression system.

I pledge to you as police chief, I will be accepting no offers for private detail services in Houston, I will not be hiring 50 cops for a town of 249, I have ZERO DWIs, and I will restore the good name of Coffee City.

