TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Charles Needham with Jarvis Christian University came on KETK’s East Texas Live to talk about their inaugural Jarvis Youth Entrepreneurship Program coming up this summer.

The program is six weeks and will launch on June 6 and will run until July 14.

The university will be recruiting high school students around the area, grades 10-12 are welcome to apply. The program will teach them the concepts of owning and operating your own business as well as management skills.

There will be fun games and activities to keep the students engaged. But the program will show the process of creating a business.

Jarvis Christian University can only facilitate 100 students so those interested will need to sign up as soon as possible.

For more information watch the video above and go to jarvis.edu.