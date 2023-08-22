JEFFERSON, Texas (KETK) – The annual Jeep Jam in Jefferson is coming up this weekend.

Hollis Shadden stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the two-day event, which starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the general store on Austin Street.

They will go on a 40-mile ride on back roads around Jefferson, then line up for a light show and competition where they started.

“Jefferson is just a cool place to go,” Shadden said. “We’re full of history, beautiful charm in town, and we have a lot of events there because we’re event-friendly.”

