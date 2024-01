TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jennifer Johnson, the owner of Jenn Jenn’s Peace of Cake, stopped by the studio to tell us about the grand opening of her food trailer.

Johnson says Jenn Jenn’s Peace of Cake, specializes in desserts “like Grandma use to make.” You can check out her desserts on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. You can find her at Pe’s Court, a new food truck court at located at 706 West Front St. in Tyler.

