Jennifer Carson, the Executive Director at the Children's Park came on KETK's East Texas Live to talk about their participation in East Texas Giving Day.

The Children’s Park is a park that celebrates the art of natural play and includes statues of children, life-size solid granite bears, a children’s story circle, two waterfalls gently flowing into a pond, a butterfly garden, critters for children to climb on Alison’s House and a small event center.

The park also has cobblestone walkways that wind throughout it with benches on the way and children’s names engraved along the edges.

The Children’s Park was started after Carson’s son Braden was born into heaven in 1999. Her family prayed to God how they would make beauty out of ashes and use Braden’s life to make a difference.

In 2001, Carson built the park to celebrate the lives of all children and to give families a way to mourn their loss.

Throughout the year, the park has many programs and events. The park holds monthly and quarterly peer-led support groups for adults mourning the loss of a child as well as many other programs.

For more information visit easttexasgivingday.org to see how you can help.