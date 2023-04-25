TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler is one of the more than 350 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.