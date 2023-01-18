TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler is gearing up for their annual Girl Power event this weekend that’s being held on the campus of UT Tyler. The goal is to equip young women with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.

The free event is for sixth grade girls in Smith County focused on empowerment, self-care, mental health, civic engagement and vision casting. Everything kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 and goes until 2:30 p.m.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Olympic swimmer Natalie Hinds, who’s a native Texan and one of the top recuits in the nation coming out of high school.

Natalie Hinds (Courtesy: Junior League of Tyler)

In 2015, Natalie made history alongside Lia Neal and Simone Manuel, becoming the first trio of black swimmers to go 1-2-3 in a single event at the NCAA Championships. That historical moment in Natalie’s career became the turning point for her to bring awareness and create educational opportunities to the sport of swimming.

For more information, you can visit the events website here.