TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler’s Partner Cards are now available for purchase. It is a discount shopping card that allows purchasers to receive an exclusive discount from participating local businesses from Nov. 3-12.

If interested, members with the junior league said a donation of $50 will help expand the movement of this initiative, which is to “Eat Local. Shop Local. Give Local.”

After purchasing a Partner Card, you’ll receive an email receipt with a link to install the Zurly app and activate your JLT Partner Card. You can click this link to get yours.

Some of the retailers that are participating this year are:

Haute Totz

Harley’s Men

Katherine and Lou

Orangetheory Fitness Tyler

Sweet Gourmet

Susan Robinson Jewelry

The Grove

The Potpourri House

Regency Cleaners

Cole and Co.

Purchasers will then have access to exclusive deals from local businesses that have graciously partnered with the Junior League of Tyler to help raise money for our community. East Texans can start on their holiday shopping early and give back to a non-profit in the process.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.

To date, The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. has given back more than $7.5 million, and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, to better the community. This year alone, the League will contribute over 20,000 volunteer hours and over $290,000 to worthy community projects and endeavors.