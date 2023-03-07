TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Junior League of Tyler’s annual Touch-a-Truck event is coming back again this April and they’re looking for the community’s help to make it a success.

The family friendly event will be held April 15 at the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It allows children to get an up close and personal experience with big trucks, heavy machinery and vehicles they might not see on a normal basis.

The first two hours of the event will be ‘quiet hours’ for children who are sensitive to loud sounds. From noon to 2 p.m. will be normal and include the sounds of honking horns, sirens and more.

They are still looking for businesses or people to bring their vehicles so if you are interested in participating, email: touchatruck@juniorleagueoftyler.org.

Sponsorships for this event are also available, including sponsoring an entire classroom of students. For $60, every child in a classroom will receive a ticket to attend the event.

Tickets will be $5 at the event, but the max price for a family will be capped at $20.

The Junior League of Tyler is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing women’s potential, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purposes are solely educational and charitable.

To date, The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. has given back more than $7.5 million, and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours, to better the community. This year alone, the League will contribute more than 20,000 volunteer hours and more than $290,000 to worthy community projects and endeavors.