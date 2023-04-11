WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Kelly’s Grace House is a newly formed non-profit organization from Wood County that is participating in East Texas Giving Day for the first time this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

Their mission is to serve single mothers that are reunited with their children after completion of residential treatment for substance abuse. We will complete this mission by providing mothers with safe, affordable housing, life skills, parenting skills, accountability, community, and discipleship.

If you’d like to support Kelly’s Grace House, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.