SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office on Thursday for KETK Gives Back. We thanked them for everything they do in the community.

Josh Joplin, the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable, said they have seven employees.

“We cover 322 square smiles in Smith County. We take care of the civil side of law enforcement, bailiff and the Justice of the Peace Court. We also serve the citizens of Smith County as criminal law enforcement,” he said.

They are known as a well-rounded law enforcement agency.

“Everybody here is a taxpayer, so we try to squeeze every penny we can out of their dollar to get what they deserve,” Joplin said.

Peters Chevrolet Buick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat provided team members with a free snack to show their gratitude. Peters Chevrolet is also making donations to different groups of East Texas first responders this year.