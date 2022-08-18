WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – KETK recognized the White Oak Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community.

Police Chief Terry Roach said he wouldn’t be here without his team, and that he couldn’t ask for a better group of men and women to work with.

Justin Walker with Peters Chevrolet was also there to present the department with a check for $1,200.

“We’re very fortunate to have the men and women of these departments and first responders in our community,” Walker said. “As Peters Chevrolet we would like to recognize them and let them know that we support them and are grateful for everything they do for us.”