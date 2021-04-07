KETK & Sloan Firm: Silver Paws

Silver Paws is a non-profit organization that provides therapy animals to Longview and the surrounding communities. They provide the education and support for each therapy animal team who wishes to become a certified therapy animal team with their animal. Certified teams havemade visits to facilities such as Christus Good Shepherd, Gregg County Courthouse, Gilmer Elementary School, Spring Hill Primary, Asbury House, Ware Elementary, The Boys & Girls Club of the Piney Woods, multiple nursing homes and more.

Since COVID, Silver Paws has begun making virtual visits to different facilities and reading books

virtually to groups of kids at school.

Each team before making their first visit must pass the Silver Paws Therapy Animal Evaluation and attend the mandatory rookie visits. Our teams provide support to physical and occupational therapists during therapy sessions, are a nonjudgmental ear for children to read a book out loud to, are a smiling face and wagging tail for children at the courthouse, and so much more.

Silver Paws does not charge for any of the therapy animal visits that occur. We are funded by donations and sales from our online store The Silver Heart Shop.

This is sponsored content.