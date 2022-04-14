TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Country music superstar Garth Brooks was interviewed on KETK’s East Texas Live for his first show in North Texas in seven years.

“This is going to be fun… I’m an Oklahoma kid so I didn’t expect to be treated like I did in Texas today. They have taken me in like a native son, so this is going to be fun. You get to kind of come home kind of where it all began for us,” said Brooks.

Brooks will be holding a concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase tickets through TicketMaster and or can call 877-654-2784. There will be an 8-ticket limit with each purchase.

“We were about to announce (the show) last year when the pandemic shut down, so they rescheduled so we didn’t have to find another date and now we’re finally getting to the place that we pretty much called home for part of our career,” said Brooks. “We’re hoping to see new faces and I’m banking and hoping that I get to see the faces that fed us when we couldn’t afford to feed ourselves and house us when we couldn’t afford to put a roof over our heads.”

Brooks left the business around 2000 and went home to raise his babies. In 2014, he made a comeback when his last child left the house. Around that time Brooks announced the comeback tour.

“We had a good stay in Dallas and so it’s been fun,” said Brooks. “It’s been fun, but it’s been seven years and I can’t believe how time flies.”

With a stadium tour, Brooks said he was always scared to do them because they were going to be “distant” and “cold” and not “really personal.” However, Brooks said he has enjoyed his stadium tours so far.

“I can’t tell you how much fun I’ve had,” said Brooks. “I’m so happy, and so is the band and crew, to see Dallas.”

Brooks said he and his band will bring the same show they’ve always brought.

“It’s going to be high chaos and high volume and no one really knows what’s going on because the steering wheel is in the people’s hands,” said Brooks.