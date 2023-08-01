NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore Public Library was recently honored by the Sloan Law Firm for their service to their community.

Stacey Cole with the Kilgore Public Library stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about their work, which goes beyond just books on a shelf.

“We have tons and tons of digital books, audiobooks, electronic books that people can read as well, and we offer a lot of programming for all ages,” Cole said.

The Kilgore Public Library is about much more than access to books– they hold community events and programs for all age groups. This includes things like Lego Club, STEM activities, storytimes and more.

Anyone living in a county that touches Gregg or Rusk counties is eligible to get a library card, and anyone is eligible to participate in their community events.

You can learn more on Kilgore Public Library’s website.