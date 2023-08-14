KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore residents can participate in fun and drinks at the upcoming Sip & Shop event.

Organizers Melissa McGinnis and Rick Custer with the Kilgore Downtown Merchant Association stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about the event happening in downtown Kilgore on Aug. 19 from 5-8 p.m.

“It’s kind of an evening event to encourage businesses to stay open a little later that night, it’s kind of a special thing,” Custer said. “All of the businesses or most of them will have libations, little snacks and things for the customers that come in that evening.”

Participating businesses will offer a variety of free drinks, including non-alcoholic variety. There will also be snacks and dining options.

For more information, watch the video above and visit their Facebook page.