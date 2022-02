TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Britt Davis and Linda Fullman from Britt’s Wine and Dine in Kilgore stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their new tasting room, as well as to showcase some of their original bottled wines.

Britt’s currently serves several original wines, as well as “small bites” to pair your drink with.

To find out more about Britt’s new tasting room or about the winery in general, visit their website or call 833-427-4887.