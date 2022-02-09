TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Wayne McEntire, head of King’s Academy Christian School, came on KETK’s East Texas Live.

The school is located at Colonial Hills Baptist Church and is a K-12 school and is a university model school. The school is a mixture of homeschooling and conventional school and was started in 1993 at Grace Prep in Arlington and King’s Academy came in 2004.

The school will be participating in East Texas Giving Day and will be donating all of their funds for assistance. About 15% of the students are on assistance. They need to raise about $73,000 every year.

For more information watch the video above or go to KACS.net.