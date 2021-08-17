Kristen with Sinclair Law explains importance of commitment when adopting

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kristen Senkyr with Sinclair Law Office explained the importance of commitment when adopting a pet and giving them a forever home.

The Sinclair Law Office, PC is a family law practice in Tyler that focuses on providing high quality legal services at an affordable price to families throughout Smith County and East Texas.

Senkyr said that owning a pet is no part-time commitment.

“When you bring pet home, it’s forever,” Senkyr said.

In 2014, Senkyr and her husband adopted Charli from the Jacksonville Animal Shelter. Charlie had been left at the shelter’s door during the night in box with only a towel. “We adopted her at about 4-6 weeks old and fell in love with her,” Senkyr said.

Photo courtesy of Kristen Senkyr

Photo courtesy of Kristen Senkyr

To find out more about Senkyr and her journey with Charli watch the video above.

Clear the Shelters is a national campaign that encourages people to adopt from their local shelters in an effort to “clear the shelters.” The campaign receives national and local coverage on NBC and each year over 100,000 animals are adopted from shelters and rescues that participate in our initiative. This year’s month-long event is August 23rd – September 19th. We hope that you can support our East Texas shelters and rescues.

KETK has partnered with these East Texas shelters and rescues:

More than 551,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.