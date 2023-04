TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Michelle Ross with Christian radio station KSWP stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their mission and upcoming participation in East Texas Giving Day.

Ross said they are looking to raise $50,000 this year, and said they plan to connect more with listeners in the community.

“Since the pandemic more people are looking for hope,” Ross said. “We want to be able to be there to tell them about the hope of Jesus.”

For more information, click here.