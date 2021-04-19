KVNE shares how your East Texas Giving Day donation can help them tell others about Jesus

East Texas Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Local radio station, 89.5 KVNE, who is a part of Encouragement Media Group is just one of more than 250 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Encouragement Media Group has 4 radio station in East Texas:

  • Christian Music Station 89.5 KVNE
  • 91.3 Lift Worship
  • A Bible Teaching Station called The Well found at 94.3 and 95.3
  • Spanish Christian Music Station called Fuzión found at 102.3 and 103.1.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

THE NFL DRAFT
April 29 2021 07:00 pm

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51