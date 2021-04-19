KVNE shares how your East Texas Giving Day donation can help them tell others about Jesus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Local radio station, 89.5 KVNE, who is a part of Encouragement Media Group is just one of more than 250 non-profit organizations participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Encouragement Media Group has 4 radio station in East Texas:

Christian Music Station 89.5 KVNE

91.3 Lift Worship

A Bible Teaching Station called The Well found at 94.3 and 95.3

Spanish Christian Music Station called Fuzión found at 102.3 and 103.1.

East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27.

Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.

To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.