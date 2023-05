TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Payton Weidman with the City of Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming events at Liberty Hall highlighting the Labyrinth Live Show on June 17.

The show will have a live shadow cast performing in front of the screen at 2 p.m., and the first 50 people will receive goodie bags of props to use throughout the movie to interact with the cast.

“Think Rocky Horror but family-friendly,” Weidman said.

