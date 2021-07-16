Lake Fork Stables program part of Sloan Law Firm’s ‘What Matters to You, Matters to Us” campaign

In the small East Texas town of Yantis, retired racehorses are making a big impact on the community.

The mission at Lake Fork Stables is to provide access to horses for all kids from the child of a single parent to the autistic child who needs a “constant” in life.

Lake Fork Stables offers several programs to support the local children:

Riders Up! – Provides free and reduced rate riding lessons for low income, autistic, military, and foster children.

Horse Boy Method – Lake Fork Stables is the only East Texas facility that provides the Horse Boy Method for autistic children. The Horse Boy Method was developed by the father of a non-verbal autistic child and after a horseback riding trip across Mongolia and working with various famous autists like Dr. Temple Grandin, the Horse Boy Method was created.

Horse Sense Equine Therapy Retreats – This program is for autism families outside of the immediate area to have the opportunity to take advantage of their children receiving the Horse Boy Method, complete with accommodations for the family.

Horses4Heroes – The Horses4Heroes program provides half-price lessons to military and first responder families.

Horses 101 for Homeschoolers – This is a paid class for homeschool students. It is a 12-week course covering all aspects of horsemanship off of the horse. The funds received support our programs and horses.

Paid Riding Lessons – Lake Fork Stables offer paid riding lessons at a discounted monthly rate so that local families that can afford to pay for lessons, can participate at an affordable price. The funds received support the other programs and horses.

This is sponsored content.