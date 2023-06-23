NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The owner of Lash Studio 214 stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the requirements to become a lash extension technician and how to enroll in the studio’s program.

Lacrecia Steward, owner of Lash Studio 214, said that the 320-hour eyelash extension specialty course is required in the state of Texas if you do not have a cosmetology or esthetician license. On the other hand, a lash certificate is for those who are cosmetologists and estheticians that would like to be certified in lash training. She said that on April 5, 2011, the 320-hour eyelash extension specialty course became a requirement.

At the training academy, Steward said the requirement to participate in the 320-hour eyelash extension specialty course is to be 17 years old, unless participants are enrolled in a cosmetology program at a high school in which case they can be 16 years old.

After finishing the program, lash extension artists can teach at a licensed school, work from home, work in a salon, or get a suite if they also have a business license. Lash Studio 214 is currently enrolling for their summer classes. If you would like to enroll in the program, you can go to this website. Once the application is filled out, the studio will reach out to you for an interview.