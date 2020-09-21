League of Women Voters Tyler Smith County: National Voter Registration Day

Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day, and the League of Women Voters Tyler Smith County, are here to tell us about how they are getting ready for the upcoming election cycle. Plus they are holding an online meeting Tuesday at noon.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, nonprofit Political and educational volunteer organization that does not support or oppose any candidate or party. Our mission is to encourage informed and active participation in government, to work to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and to influence public policy through education and advocacy. The league assists the public in understanding how government works. We believe that voting is a very important right for each citizen and that the right to vote should be protected.

For more information please go to: http://lwvtyler.org