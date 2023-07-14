TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lance Graulich, Founder and CEO of Ion Franchising, stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to talk about how investing in a franchise business is one of the best options to become your own boss.

Graulich explained how an average person can afford to be their own boss, the perks of buying a franchise rather than starting a business, the top industries to franchise in and more. His job is a franchise broker, or franchise consultant, who helps people navigate franchise ownership.

“I’m absolutely free to use, so if you never found me, then you’re still going to pay the same franchise fee to join the brand,” Graulich said. “I’m truly your free advocate to make sure that you actually get into the best business for you.”

To learn more, watch the video above and visit his website.