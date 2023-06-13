NOTE: This is sponsored content.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legacy Tables is celebrating their one year anniversary serving southern soul food in Tyler.

CEO/Owner of Legacy Tables Loretta Oliver stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the restaurant. Oliver said they’ve been doing catering for the past 18 years under Angelic Catering, then decided to branch out to the restaurant side of things with Legacy Tables.

“For me, it’s about cooking with love,” Oliver said.

The menu changes daily and is posted to their Facebook account. Along with their restaurant, they also cater and offer meal prepping. For more information, watch the video above and visit their social media.