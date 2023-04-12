LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – LeTourneau University is one of the more 40 non-profit organizations from Gregg County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

LETU is the Christian polytechnic university in the nation where educators engage students to nurture Christian virtue, develop competency and ingenuity in their professional fields, integrate faith and work, and serve the local and global community. They offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

If you’d like to donate to the university, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.